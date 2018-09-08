ACE introduces new procedure to curb bogus applications

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has decided to introduce new procedure to curb the increasing trend of submitting bogus applications against government officers and contractors for black-mailing purposes.

According to new procedure, the applicant will have to give an affidavit on a stamp paper about the veracity of his allegations. ACE regional director said such type of applications used to waste the time of the department officials. The applicants shall have to produce two witnesses to prove his allegation. An attested copy of CNIC and a photograph of the applicant should also be attached with the application.

gang busted: Traffic police have arrested 10 youths over one-wheeling and motorcycle racing.Anti-one wheeling squad in-charge Zaheer Commando said that a group of young motorcyclists namely “Goli Racers” was involved in one-wheeling and motorcycle race at midnight on the GT Road, which become reason of the accidents. Cases have been registered against them.

PROTEST: Dozens of citizens staged demonstration in front of the DHQ hospital against torture on a youth by the hospital security guard. They alleged that the hospital security guards often treat citizens roughly but the hospital administration did not take any action against any guard. The protesters alleged that the guard not only tortured the youth by locking him up in a room but also got registered a case against him.