SC moved against encroachments in sectors G-11, F-11

ISLAMABAD: The residents of Sectors G-11 and F-11 on Friday while filing a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) alleged that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and related enforcement agencies and political personalities receive daily “Bhata” from the people who had made illegal construction on the side of the service road, causing hardship to the residents.

Abdur Rauf, resident of F-11 sector filed a petition with the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making CDA and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as respondents. He submitted that they have been suffering a lot for many years due to the encroachment by the commercial activities, carried out in the service road (West) and green belt in Sectors G-11 and F-11, adding that he along with other residents approached the CDA, Iesco and Federal Ombudsman for redress of their problems, by clearing the said encroachments along with the main service road (West) where half of the road is occupied by the residential and commercial activities.

He said that the Iesco has given electricity connections to unauthorised constructions made illegally, occupying the areas including the green belt. The petitioner submitted that CDA, the respondent has been requested time and again to enforce their bye-laws and clear adjacent said green belt area from illegal constructions and occupants thereof but the civic body is reluctant to discharge its legal obligation.

The petitioner alleged that the CDA and related enforcement agencies and political personalities receive daily “Bhata” from the people who had made illegal constructions on the side of the service road, causing hardship to the people of the area.

He prayed to the apex court to direct the CDA and its agencies to remove all

illegal constructions/encroachments made in the said area adjoining to the service road (West) of G-11 and F-11 sectors.