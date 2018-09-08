Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties

FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC moved against encroachments in sectors G-11, F-11

ISLAMABAD: The residents of Sectors G-11 and F-11 on Friday while filing a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) alleged that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and related enforcement agencies and political personalities receive daily “Bhata” from the people who had made illegal construction on the side of the service road, causing hardship to the residents.

Abdur Rauf, resident of F-11 sector filed a petition with the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making CDA and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) as respondents. He submitted that they have been suffering a lot for many years due to the encroachment by the commercial activities, carried out in the service road (West) and green belt in Sectors G-11 and F-11, adding that he along with other residents approached the CDA, Iesco and Federal Ombudsman for redress of their problems, by clearing the said encroachments along with the main service road (West) where half of the road is occupied by the residential and commercial activities.

He said that the Iesco has given electricity connections to unauthorised constructions made illegally, occupying the areas including the green belt. The petitioner submitted that CDA, the respondent has been requested time and again to enforce their bye-laws and clear adjacent said green belt area from illegal constructions and occupants thereof but the civic body is reluctant to discharge its legal obligation.

The petitioner alleged that the CDA and related enforcement agencies and political personalities receive daily “Bhata” from the people who had made illegal constructions on the side of the service road, causing hardship to the people of the area.

He prayed to the apex court to direct the CDA and its agencies to remove all

illegal constructions/encroachments made in the said area adjoining to the service road (West) of G-11 and F-11 sectors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use