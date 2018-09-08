Total number of registered voters crosses 106 million

ISLAMABAD: The total number of registered voters has reached 106,000,239, including 59,243,889 (55.89 percent) males and 46,756,350 (44.11 percent) females.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, the updated voter lists were also been forwarded to the 37 constituencies, where by-elections would be conducted on October 14.

Interestingly, the difference of registered voters between males and females in the federal capital is smallest as total number of male voters is 407,801 (53.21 percent) and 358,659 (46.79 percent), while the total number of voters is 766,460.

The largest gap between male and female voters is recorded in Balochistan, where the total registered male voters are 2,487,470 (57.82 percent) and females 42.18 percent.

Punjab with 60,697,418 voters is the largest province with 33,690,140 males (55.51 percent) and 27,007,278 females (44.49 per cent), followed by Sindh with 22,394,212 registered voters, of which 12,438,375 males (55.54 percent) and 9,955,837 females (44.46 percent). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including tribal districts, has 17,839,845 registered voters with 10,220,103 males (57.29 percent) and 7,619,742 females (42.71 percent).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued schedule for election on a general Senate from Punjab, which fell vacant following the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

According to the schedule, notice will be issued by the returning officer inviting nomination papers on September 11, while the last date for filing nomination papers is September 13 and the date of publication of names of nominated candidates is September 14.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed on September 16, while the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is September 18. The last date for disposal of appeals by the tribunal is September 20, and the revised list of candidates will be published on September 24. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is September 25, and polling will be held on October 03 at the Punjab Assembly building.