Chinese FM arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit on Friday. The Chinese foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. He will also call on the outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. This is the first official visit by a Chinese dignitary since the new government was formed in Pakistan. The Chinese state councilor is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.