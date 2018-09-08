Circular barring service termination fake: PMO

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday termed "fake and misleading" a circular purportedly originated from the PM's Office that advised the government bodies not to terminate the services of any employee. "It is clarified for public information that a circular bearing number FPM(Cir)/2134/DS(G)/2018 dated 28 August 2018 purportedly originating from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding termination/retention of employees is fake and misleading," a statement issued by the PM's Office said. The statement said that relevant authorities had been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office to probe into the matter and to take action against the responsible as per law. "The general public is also requested not to lend credence to such fictitious and misleading communications," the statement added. The fake circular had gone viral at the social media saying "Pursuant to special instructions from competent authority, it is hereby advised not to terminate the services of any employee, serving in subordinate staff/junior cadre on regular/contract/adhoc basis, on any grounds including disciplinary action till further order. Not applicable to superanuation and sub-judice case".