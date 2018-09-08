Three IGPs reshuffled

ISLAMABAD: The Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) in three provinces have been shuffled, stated an official notification on Friday. The notification said that Salahuddin Mehsood has been made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP. Kaleem Imam has been made police chief in Sindh, said the notification. The third shuffling was of Muhammad Tahir, who has been made IGP in Punjab. Currently serving Sindh IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has been directed to report to the Establishment Division after the notification.