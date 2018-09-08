Sat September 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

PAF observes Martyrs’ Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed September 7 as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF bases throughout the country. A ceremony was also held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, in which Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, laid floral wreath and offered “Fateha” at the Martyrs’ Monument. Principal staff officers and a large number of airmen attended the ceremony. The day started with special Duaa and Quran Khawani for the Shuhada of 1965 and 1971 wars and those who laid down their lives in action since creation of Pakistan. Paying rich tributes to Shuhada and Ghazis of PAF, the air chief pledged to uphold the glorious and finest traditions of PAF inherited from predecessors. Addressing at the occasion, the air chief said, “It is a matter of immense pride for all of us that we have gathered here to pay homage to our brave martyrs who valiantly defended the motherland. Undoubtedly, the whole nation always remembers their great sacrifices and today’s ceremony is sincere recognition of their selfless services”. He further said that we should play an active part in the progress of our country. He added, “Pakistan is our identity and we love our country from the core of our hearts, and I am sure that soon Pakistan would emerge as a progressive and a developed country in the world.”

