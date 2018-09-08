Wapda Inter-Unit Swimming title goes to NTDC

LAHORE: National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) secured top position in 48th Wapda’s annual Inter-Unit Swimming Championship with 359 points.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) bagged second position with 224 points, while Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) stood third in the competition with 192 points. The three-day competition was organised by NTDC at Wapda Sports Complex, Lahore.

Swimmers of NTDC won 16 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals. It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Malik and Haseeb Tariq of NTDC had also represented Pakistan in Asian Games recently held in Indonesia.

Dy Managing Director (AD&M) Wajahat Saeed Rana was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony of the championship. Director General (HR) Muhammad Dilber Ghauri was also present on the occasion.