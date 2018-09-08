Injured Ponting to miss Pak T20s in UAE

SYDNE: Ricky Ponting will miss the Twenty20 leg of Australia’s UAE tour against Pakistan and his medium-term future in the head coach Justin Langer’s plans has been placed under a cloud after he suffered a serious Achilles injury while shooting a commercial.

Considered one of Langer’s closest confidantes, Ponting and his management team have had a long-term dialogue with Cricket Australia about how he is to best serve the national team while also juggling a host of other corporate and broadcasting commitments post retirement. While he had previously worked with Australia’s T20 team with some success and was also involved with the team on their ODI tour to the UK earlier this year, discussions about whether Ponting would be going to the UAE were still taking place when he suffered an Achilles tear kicking a football during a shoot for one of his sponsors.

Having undergone surgery to repair the tear last week, Ponting’s mobility will be restricted for three to six months, making it difficult for him to fulfil the sort of assistant coaching roles Langer had envisaged for him whenever available. Nevertheless, CA and Ponting will continue to discuss ways of involving him in the Australian team set-up.