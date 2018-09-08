Ferling moves to Melbourne Stars for WBBL

SYDNEY: After three seasons with Brisbane Heat, Holly Ferling has been snapped up by Melbourne Stars ahead of the fourth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. The 22-year-old played 25 matches for Heat and has 17 wickets to her name, including best figures of 4 for 8.

“I’m really looking forward to coming down to Melbourne this summer and joining such an exciting club,” Ferling said on Friday Stars’ captain Kristen Beams feels the signing of Ferling to the line-up would bolster the team’s bowling stocks. Additionally, Stars have also confirmed the re-signing of all-rounders Georgia Elwiss (England) and Erin Osborne, and former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez. Last year, Stars’ regular skipper, and that of the Australian national team, Meg Lanning left the club and signed a three-year deal with Perth Scorchers. While Gemma Triscari has announced her retirement from WBBL, Anna Lanning and Hayleigh Brennan will also not be returning to Stars for the upcoming season. “We’ve been busy pulling our list together over the past few months and we’d like to welcome Holly to the Club.

It’s great to have her along with Georgia, Mignon and Erin who have all re-committed,” Melbourne Stars Chief Executive Officer Clint Cooper said.