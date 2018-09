Stags, Khizra advance in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Stags Club entered the 3rd round of 4th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated strong Ludhiana Gymkhana by 1 run at Stags Ground.

Scores: Stags Club 136 all out in 20 overs (Umer Butt 15, Daniyal Ilyas 33, Aqib Javaid 17, Amir Habib 13, Ghulam Haider 18, Waseem Khan 3/20, Intisar Ali 2/35, Zeeshan Khan 2/17).

Ludhiana Gym 135/9 in 20 overs (M Waqas 22, Faheem Ali 34, Zeeshan Khan 33, Saeedullah 10, Rizwan Siddiq 3/20, Ghulam Haider 3/15).

Khizra Club made it to the 2nd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Tauseef Club by 92 runs at Stags Ground. Scores: Khizra Club 185/9 in 20 overs (Waseem Anjum 60, Umair Abbas 13, Adnan Rasool 35, Ahsan Tariq 19, Abdul Wahid 13, Zafar Iqbal 3/26, Faqeer Hussain 2/31).

Tauseef Club 93 all out in 18 overs (Idrees Ahmed 12, M Usman 11, Faqeer Hussain 18, Adnan Rasool 3/6, Yaseen Akhan 2/17, Abdul Wahid 2/14).