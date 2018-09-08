Condolence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Asif Gujjar, Chairman Pakistan Powerlifting Association, Sohail Javed Butt, ex-PRO PWLF & PPLF, Shahid Mehmood Dar, ex-president PPA, Miss Nida Dar (int’l cricketer), Amta Saleem (int’l Arm wrestler) Amna Rashed (int’l Jujitsu player) Seher Saleem (powerlifter) Maryam, Mehreen Khan, Iqra and Fatima Shahid condoled the death of Mohammad Arif of PAF, who is father of weightlifter Iqra Arif, strongest woman of Pakistan.
