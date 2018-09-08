Bancroft in Scorchers’ squad

MELBOURNE: Mithcell Marsh will take over as Perth Scorchers captain for the upcoming season of Big Bash League, the club confirmed on Friday (September 7). Adam Voges has been appointed the coach of the side - a position left vacant by the current Australian coach Justin Langer.

Cameron Bancroft, who is serving a nine-month ban for playing a role in the Cape Town ball-tampering saga, has also been named in the squad and is expected to make his comeback on December 30 against Hobart Hurricanes.

Marsh will have an impressive pace-battery at his disposal with Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jason Behrendorff in the side while Shaun Marsh and Michael Klinger will be expected to carry the batting responsibility. David Willey, for now, is the only overseas signing made by the Scorchers and they can bring in one more international player if needed.

Scorchers start their campaign against Melbourne Renegades on December 20 and will aim for the fourth title.

Current Squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh (c), Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey.