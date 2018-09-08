Strauss lauds Cook as England’s ‘greatest player’

LONDON: Alastair Cook was lauded as England’s “greatest ever player” by former opening partner Andrew Strauss during his final Test before international retirement.

Cook was thrust straight into the action in his farewell Test after England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India at the Oval on Friday.That meant Cook, in what was the opening batsman’s 161st and final Test appearance before his international retirement, would be involved from the first ball.

At lunch, the 33-year-old Essex left-hander was 37 not out in a total of 68 for one.Former captain Cook, England’s all-time record run-scorer, walked out to a guard of honour from his India opponents after being presented with a commemorative cap by Strauss, his predecessor as Test skipper, before play started.

Strauss, now the England and Wales Cricket Board director, addressed the England team before handing Cook a cap numbered 161 to mark the final international match of a 12-year international career.

A video montage produced by the Professional Cricketers’ Association, featuring the favourite recollections of many of the 74 players with whom Cook has shared his Test career, was shown to the batsman on Thursday. “It’s incredibly humbling watching all those messages,” said Cook. “Not that I am wishing this week away but once it is out of the way and the dust has settled and life has moved on I think it will be a great watch, just to appreciate how many people I have played Test cricket with and how special everything has been.”

Cook, who intends to continue playing for Essex, added: “It is a bit surreal at the moment, with all the adulation, but I am determined to go out and enjoy it — and I am determined to go out with a win.

“It has been a privilege to pull on the England shirt. You almost forget how many people I have played with, and it has been fantastic.“I thank everyone for sharing my journey and my time in the team but everyone will have their own story. It has been fantastic and I am a very lucky boy.” Cook came into this match having scored 12,254 Test runs at an average of 44.88 including 32 hundreds. That average is not the highest by an England batsman, with Yorkshire opener Herbert Sutcliffe posting a mark of 60.73 in 54 Tests in the 1920s and 1930s.

Cook hopes time can mend relationship with Pietersen: Retiring England batsman Alastair Cook hopes that his strained relationship with former team-mate Kevin Pietersen can improve over time even though the pair have not spoken in four years. South Africa-born Pietersen was sacked by England in 2014 after the ill-fated Ashes tour in Australia, during which the maverick batsman was accused of being disengaged from the team as the tourists crashed to a 5-0 defeat.

“I haven’t spoken to him since that day but I think time is a great healer,” Cook told BBC Radio’s test match special.

“We spent a lot of time together and created some amazing memories.

The thing is, we never fell out.

Since then, the internet has fallen out for us.

“As two blokes, if you take cricket out of it, we have never fallen out.

He will have a different opinion, I’m sure,” he added of the batsman who brought the curtain down on his own playing career in March.

Cook, who will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final test against India starting on Friday, said that as captain, he was involved in the decision to sack Pietersen but the final call was collectively taken by senior ECB figures.

“I’d refute anyone saying that I was the one that chucked him down the stairs but I was involved in the decision and I believed it was right at that time,” Cook added.

“Looking back, I can safely say all the decisions I made were done for the best of the England cricket team at that time.