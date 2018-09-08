Baig clinches DHA Golf Cup

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig Friday won the 1st President DHA Golf Cup Tournament here at Defence Raya Club on Friday. The 1st President DHA Golf Cup Championship 2018 concluded at the formidable but wonderful Defence Raya Golf Course in Lahore.

The championship that was contested over two days attracted the cream of Lahori golfers. A large number of them fall in champions category, hence the competition was intense, energetic and fierce. The ultimate victor turned out to be young Ahmed Baig, who can be classified as a national find.

His victory was attributable to excellence in hitting, amazing fairway shots and imaginative putting on the greens. All this helped him to card a round of gross 67 on Thursday. Addition to that was gross 69 and the championship aggregate came to 136, eight under par, considered a score and performance of distinction.

There were others who fought really well. One was the fifteen year old Damil Ataullah, a champion in the making who captured the runners up prize with two rounds scores of 74 and 74 and an aggregate of 148.

Position of third gross went to Ahmed Zafar Hayat. His scores for the two rounds were 70 and 80, a total of 150. He was closely followed by Murad A. Khan who played exceedingly well and had a score equal to that of Ahmed but based on technical ruling Ahmed was ahead because of a better round on the second and final day.

In the race for honours in net section, the mighty one turned out to be Umar Khawaja at the Defence Raya Golf Course. Playing with determination he kept the race in control through accurate hitting and good putting back up. His match scores were net 67 on the final day and net 68 on the first day, giving him a winning aggregate of 135. His nearest challenger was Taimur Shabbir who played really but had to be content with the runners up prize. Taimur’s scores were net 71 and net 66.Third net went to Jamal Nasir Khan, his scores being net 70 and 72 and a total of 142.