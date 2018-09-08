New-look Wallabies face Springboks today

BRISBANE, Australia: The Wallabies are banking on a new Kurtley Beale-Matt Toomua combination to fire up their underperforming team on Saturday against a Springboks side also hoping a radical shake-up pays dividends.

Both of them are coming off demoralising Rugby Championship defeats — to New Zealand and Argentina respectively — and need to win their showdown at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium to restore some pride. In a blow for Australia, influential flanker David Pocock was ruled out Friday with a neck injury after receiving brutal treatment from the All Blacks in Auckland a fortnight ago. They also go into the game without a start from long-time playmaker Bernard Foley, who is paying the price for the Wallabies crashing to four straight losses — twice to Ireland and twice to New Zealand.

Relegating him to the bench was a brave decision by under-pressure coach Michael Cheika, with Foley a rock who has figured in 46 of the 50 games he has been in charge. But with calls for Cheika to be sacked after they surrendered the Bledisloe Cup to New Zealand again, he had to do something.

The versatile Beale has been moved into Foley’s No. 10 jersey as part of a new midfield core, alongside Toomua at inside centre, with the Wallabies betting on the pair’s strong kicking games to help build pressure. “I suppose I just wanted to shake it up a little bit,” said Cheika.

“It’s a big Test for us and I think this is the best combination for us to go into this game.” If the gamble pays off and sparks the Wallabies back into form, it could conceivably become the new normal heading into next year’s World Cup in Japan. Skipper Michael Hooper said Foley’s demotion showed “no-one is safe ... it’s an incentive to stay on the park and be performing the best you can possibly be”.