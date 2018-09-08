Ali in the fast lane to T20 stardom

NEW YORK: On June 3, even as USA’s selection panel was focusing on regional trial matches in New York, there were a few who had their eye on the player draft of the Global T20 Canada.

The interest stemmed from the rules - each team had to pick at least one Associate player outside the minimum four to be selected from within Canada. This elicited interest among USA cricket circles, for there was a chance a number of their players would be picked. Of special interest were those who were acquired at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft in March. Ali Khan wasn’t one of them, after Guyana Amazon Warriors let him go in part due to persistent fitness issues. But Winnipeg Hawks felt otherwise by making him their ninth-round pick, unusually high for an Associate player.

A number of USA players and officials present at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx were confused at the selection, unsure that it was “the same Ali Khan” who kept getting injured. Was this Ali Khan a domestic cricketer from Pakistan who just happens to share the same name?

Over the next few hours, it was established it was the same Ali Khan, the injury-prone Ali Khan. There may have been doubters, but one man - Pubudu Dassanayake, the USA head coach - always had the belief. “His talent really came through in the Global T20 Canada,” he says. Ali Khan, the 27-year-old fast bowler who resides in Ohio, elicited further interest after his solid campaign with Hawks when he got called up for a CPL gig with Trinbago Knight Riders as a replacement player. As the tournament in the Caribbean reaches its business end, Ali Khan is now in the race to finish as the leading wicket-taker of the season. “When you get someone that comes in for their first big tournament so to speak, there’s always going to be a bit of pressure on them but he’s handled it really well and I think he’ll get better with the exposure,” Trinbago coach Simon Katich, who also serves as batting coach for Kolkata Knight Riders, said. “There’s going be a lot of awareness [around Ali Khan] now and it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s a fair bit of awareness when it comes around next year to the IPL auction. “Ali is a world-class bowler.