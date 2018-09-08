Ex-PCB chief’s advisers sacked

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has fired all four advisers of chairman, who were appointed by former chairman of PCB, Najam Sethi. According to details, advisers who have been fired include Shoaib Akhter, Salahuddin Ahmed, Shakeel Sheikh and Aizad Syed. Director Games Development, Aizad Syed was adviser of Women’s club cricket and school cricket. Shoaib Akhter had resigned on Thursday ahead of announcement of this development. He took to Twitter to announce his resignation from post of adviser to PCB chairman.