PFF U-15 C’ship gets under way

LAHORE: The opening match of PFF National Under-15 Football Championship between Punjab and FATA resulted in a 1-1 draw here at the Punjab Stadium on Friday. Scorer for FATA was Shaheen Khan who scored in the 7th minute whereas Punjab’s goal was netted by Muhammad Shoaib who scored in 64th minute. Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, President Punjab Football Association, was the chief guest at the inaugural match. Secretary PFF Col (retd) Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi welcomed the participating teams on behalf of the President PFF Faisal Saleh Hayat. Also present on the occasion were Sajjad Mehmood, Director Competitions PFF, Maj (retd) Jahangir Khan Lodhi Director Admin PFF, Fahad Khan Deputy General Secretary PFF, Ch Rasheed Technical Director and Shahid Khokhar, Head of League Development.