AB de Villiers signs up for PSL 2019

CAPE TOWN: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers will be a star attraction at the PSL Player Draft this season, after signing for Pakistan’s domestic T20 league on Friday. In a video message announcing his signing for the 2018-19 season, de Villiers said he’s looking forward to be a part of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament. “Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments in the world and I’ve really enjoyed watching PSL matches in recent years. PSL is a league that has given Pakistan so much to cheer about. I certainly can’t wait and I’ll see you there.” De Villiers, who announced his international retirement earlier this year, brings to the table 11 years of IPL experience, along with 2016 season at the Caribbean Premier League for Barbados Tridents. In 251 T20s, de Villiers has aggregated 6649 runs at a strike rate of nearly 148, including three centuries and 45 fifties. He’s played 78 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 10 half-centuries among his 1672 runs. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, welcomed de Villiers on board and noted that his involvement would be a learning experience for the youngsters. “We are delighted with the signing of de Villiers for Pakistan Super League,” said Mani. “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”