Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No pressure over Pak-India Asia Cup match: Malik

LAHORE: Veteran allroudner Shoaib Malik feels that the upcoming Asian Cup match against India is just a regular game for him.

Talking to media here on Friday, Malik said he sees the Asia Cup match against arch-rivals India just as a regular match. “The Asia Cup match against India is just a regular match for me,” he said. ”If you think too much about the India-Pakistan game then you create pressure for yourself. I would say that we should consider this just another game and would say the same to my team-mates,” former skipper said.

Malik, who represented Pakistan in 404 international matches, encouraged his teammates for Indo-Pak game, he said, “Whoever performs in the match against India will become a hero as a huge number of people watches it, so it’s a big opportunity for youngsters to perform”. During the training session ahead of Asia Cup, the 36-year-old batsman told that the conditions of United Arab Emirates (UAE) grounds have been designed according to the weather.

According to Malik, there should be at least two-three wicket-taking bowlers in the team in ODI format. He also said that the top order batsmen are performing really well, so we have a lot of expectations from them. However, he avoids responding to questions asked regarding Hafeez exclusion from the squad. About his retirement plans from international cricket, Shoaib said, “As I’ve already said, World Cup 2019 will be my last international ODI tournament,”

The flamboyant all-rounder Malik is the second cricketer of Pakistan who scored 7,000 runs and took 150 wickets in ODIs. He reached the milestone in July this year. Pakistan will play its opening match of the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on 16 September and will lock horns against India on September 19.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use