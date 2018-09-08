Cook regains form in final Test

LONDON: Alastair Cook was dismissed for 71 in his final international match on Friday, with a capacity crowd at the Oval rising to their feet to salute England’s record Test runscorer.

Cook — who is likely to have one more chance to bat in the second innings of the fifth Test against India — played on shortly after tea, ending his bid for a 33rd Test hundred. The opener walked out to bat at the start of play through a guard of honour from the tourists and was given a sustained standing ovation from the crowd as he made his way to the wicket.

On a sun-drenched late summer morning in London the former England skipper, playing in his 161st and final Test, put on 60 for the first wicket with Keaton Jennings before his partner was dismissed. Cook, 33, who has struggled for runs this year, was dropped in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane off Ishant Sharma soon after the lunch break when on 37.

He reached his half-century with two runs down the ground, which again brought the crowd to their feet.But with Cook looking set, Jasprit Bumrah induced an inside edge and the ball ricocheted onto the batsman’s stumps. The Essex opener, with a previous highest score of 29 in the series, scored his 71 runs from 190 balls, with eight boundaries. Cook scored a hundred on his Test debut, against India at Nagpur in 2006, and Virat Kohli, the current India captain, said at the toss: “We have seen too much of him sometimes.

“He has been a great player for England. What he has done as an opener has been outstanding and he will go down as one of the greatest openers to have played the game.”England have already won the five-match series after taking an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Earlier, England were 123 for one at tea, after winning the toss, on the first day of the fifth Test. Cook was 66 not out and fellow left-hander Moeen Ali 23 not out.

Both batsmen were dropped on their respective lunch scores of 37 not out and two not out. The pair had so far added an unbroken 63 in an attritional 25 overs.

Meanwhile India paceman Mohammed Shami (none for 27 in 16 overs) was unlucky to repeatedly beat the duo with a succession of leg-cutters, none of which took the outside edge.

Cook, England’s all-time record Test run-scorer, was making his final appearance at this level before international retirement. The 33-year-old opener, who will continue to play for Essex, came into this match having scored 12,254 Test runs at an average of 44.88 including 32 hundreds.

But he has struggled for runs lately, with his previous best score this series the 29 he made during India’s 203-run win in the third Test at Trent Bridge. Cook, extending his England appearance record to 161 Tests, was thrust straight into the action when Joe Root, his successor as England captain, opted to bat first after winning the toss. England had already won this five-match series after a 60-run victory at Southampton, completed on Sunday, gave them an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Cook, who walked out to a guard of honour from the India team, was soon into his stride with two trademark boundaries off successive balls from fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah — a square-cut followed by a pull.

But this innings also saw him displaying his familiar powers of concentration. Keaton Jennings, under pressure for his England place, had made just six when he was hit on the helmet after taking his eye off a short all from Ishant Sharma. He nevertheless helped fellow left-hander Cook compile England’s best opening stand of the series.

England 1st Innings:

A. Cook not out 66

K. Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23

M. Ali not out 23

Extras: (b9, lb2) 11

Total: (1 wkt, 59 overs, 240 mins) 123

Fall: 1-60 (Jennings)

Bowling: Bumrah 14-5-31-0; Sharma 13-7-17-0; Vihari 1-0-1-0; Shami 16-6-27-0; Jadeja 15-0-36-1

Toss: England

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).