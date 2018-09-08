Trump aide whose Russia ties sparked probe to be sentenced

WASHINGTON: The foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump’s election campaign whose contacts with Russians set off the investigation into possible collusion with Moscow is to be sentenced on Friday.

After cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe for more than a year, George Papadopoulos faces up to six months in prison for one count of lying to investigators. He has testified that senior members of the Trump campaign encouraged him during 2016 to build ties with Russia, including after he told them that Moscow possessed — and could be willing to share — dirt on Trump’s election rival Hillary Clinton.

Those issues are now at the heart of Mueller’s sprawling investigation, which increasingly threatens Trump’s inner circle and the president himself.

Out of the 35 people and entities so far charged, Papadopoulos is one of five who have pleaded guilty and will be the second to be sentenced. Prosecutors have recommended he be jailed for up to six months for one count of making false statements to investigators. Papadopoulos has asked to be sentenced to probation — and have that immediately terminated, arguing that the past 13 months he has spent cooperating with the investigation is “the equivalent of one year of probation.” The 31-year-old Chicago native was a little-experienced petroleum analyst based in London when he joined the Trump campaign in March 2016 as one of a handful of members of the future president’s national security and foreign policy advisory board.

Within weeks, he made contact with a mysterious professor, Joseph Mifsud, who touted links to the Kremlin and introduced him to others who ostensibly had connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin — including a woman who claimed to be Putin’s niece.