Brazil election plunged into chaos after front-runner stabbed

JUIZ DE FORA, Brazil: The run-up to a presidential election in Brazil was plunged into chaos on Friday after a knife attack on far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro put the front-runner in intensive care just a month before the vote.

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who has enraged many Brazilians for years with controversial comments but has a devoted following among conservative voters, could take two months to fully recover and will spend at least a week in the hospital, following the life-threatening injuries, doctors said. Dr. Luiz Henrique Borsato, who operated on the candidate, said the internal wounds were “grave” and “put the patient’s life at risk.“ Doctors were worried about an infection since Bolsonaro’s intestines were perforated, he added. “(The pain) was intolerable and it seemed like maybe something worse was happening,” he said in a video from his hospital bed early Friday.

Meanwhile, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge rejected an appeal by jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to overturn his ban on running in next month’s elections.Brazil’s electoral court had disqualified Lula on the grounds that the country’s clean-slate law prevents anyone who has lost an appeal against a conviction from running for office. Lula was convicted on charges of accepting a seaside apartment as a bribe and then lost an initial appeal. On Wednesday, his lawyers filed an appeal against the disqualification to run in the elections, in which polls had shown he would be the front-runner.