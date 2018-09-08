Palestinian killed by Israeli fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY: A teenager was shot dead by the Israeli army during renewed clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Palestinian strip said. Bilal Khafaja, 17, was shot in the chest during clashes east of Rafah in southern Gaza, the ministry said in a statement. Thousands of protesters again approached the border in multiple locations Friday evening, the latest in months of violent demonstrations.
