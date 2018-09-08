Palestinians reject Trump bid to force talks through aid cut

JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: A senior Palestinian official hit back at Donald Trump on Friday after the US president said he would withhold aid to the Palestinians until they returned to peace negotiations.

Chief negotiator Saeb Erekat accused the US of acting in bad faith and denied that Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas had refused to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “The last offer for Netanyahu to come to meet Abu Mazen” came from Russian President Vladimir Putin who invited them both to the World Cup final in July, Erekat said, using the Arabic nickname for Abbas. “Abu Mazen accepted and Netanyahu rejected, that is the truth,” he told journalists in English. “And then we have some statements from the White House saying that we continue punishing the Palestinians until they come back to negotiating table. Which negotiating table?” Trump has said he aims for an Israeli-Palestinian peace, but Palestinians have refused to meet with his administration.