Russia regrets Western countries ‘repeated lies’

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it regrets that France, Germany, Canada and the United States “repeated lies” from London and accused Russia of being behind a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four countries backed Britain´s assessment that two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service and that the operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.Two Russians accused by London of trying to kill a former double agent with nerve agent posed as businessmen to obtain visas to visit Britain for the attack, a report said Friday.

British authorities have issued European arrest warrants for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, two suspected members of Russian military intelligence. They are accused of trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok in the English city of Salisbury on March 4, in an attack London believes was sanctioned by the Kremlin.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing an unnamed security source, said the two men had posed as businessmen to obtain their visas from the British consulate in Saint Petersburg.