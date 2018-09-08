Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

World

REUTERS
September 8, 2018

Obama blasts Trump and Republicans

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama waded into the political fray on Friday, launching a blistering critique of President Donald Trump and Republicans and urging Democrats to vote in November´s elections to restore “honesty and decency and lawfulness” to government.

In a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Obama said Americans were living in “dangerous times” and accused Republicans of undermining global alliances, cozying up to Russia and exploding the federal deficit. “In two months we have the chance to restore some semblance of sanity to our politics,” Obama said. “There is only one check on abuses of power, and that´s you and your vote.”

Both parties have encouraged their core supporters to get to the polls on Nov. 6, when Democrats need to pick up 23 seats in the House of Representatives and two seats in the Senate to gain majorities in Congress and slam the brakes on Trump´s agenda. Obama, who has frustrated some Democrats by keeping a relatively low profile since leaving office in January 2017, said Republicans seemed unwilling to safeguard democracy or offer a check on Trump´s policies or worst instincts. “It´s not conservative, it sure isn´t normal. It´s radical. It´s a vision that says the protection of our power and those who back us is all that matters even if it hurts the country,” he said. The November elections have been seen as a referendum on Trump, who has fulfilled campaign promises to cut taxes and regulations but who faces a widening special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and growing questions about his fitness for office, even by some within his administration. Obama had so far been reluctant to publicly criticize his successor, although last week he appeared to chide Trump, without naming him, in a eulogy for the late Republican SeNator John McCain. If Democrats won control of one or both chambers in Congress in November, they would be able not just to stymie Trump´s agenda but to launch investigations into the Trump administration. Trump told supporters in Montana on Thursday that Republicans needed to maintain control of Congress to stave off possible impeachment proceedings against him.

