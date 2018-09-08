One killed as 5.6 quake hits Iran

DUBAI: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Iran on Friday, killing at least one person and damaging houses in several villages, Iranian state media reported. Rasoul Rashki, provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, said an 18-year-old woman was killed in the quake which was followed by several aftershocks, the state news agency IRNA reported. Local reports that two other people were killed could not be immediately confirmed, Rashki said. Abdolrahman Shahnavazi, the provincial head of disaster management, was quoted by state television as saying some houses were damaged in several villages.