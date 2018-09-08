France says Russia tried to intercept satellite communications in 2017

TOULOUSE: Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations´ armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an “act of espionage”. In a speech outlining France´s space policy for the coming years, Parly said Russian satellite Louch-Olymp had approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in 2017.Parly said it came so close “that anyone would have thought it was attempting to intercept our communications.” She added: “Attempting to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly, it´s an act of espionage.