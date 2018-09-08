US senator suggests using Constitution to oust Trump

WASHINGTON: US SeNator Elizabeth Warren said Thursday it is time to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove President Donald Trump if top officials believe he can no longer fulfill his duties.

The Democrat’s comments follow a stunning newspaper op-ed by an anonymous senior administration official expressing grave concerns about Trump’s morals and behavior.The New York Times article described an insider resistance movement that prevents him making “reckless” decisions. “If senior administration officials think the president of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN.

Trump says Woodward’s White House book a ‘scam’: US President Donald Trump slammed veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s damning portrayal of the inner workings of his administration as a “scam” based on made-up quotes. The book, combined with an incendiary unsigned article in The New York Times by a senior member of Trump’s administration, has sparked yet another crisis for the White House and provided fuel for critics who argue that Trump is unfit for office. “The Woodward book is a scam. I don’t talk the way I am quoted. If I did I would not have been elected President.

These quotes were made up. The author uses every trick in the book to demean and belittle,” Trump tweeted. “I wish the people could see the real facts - and our country is doing GREAT!” Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews, the respected White House chronicler describes a coalition of like-minded aides plotting to prevent the president from destroying the world trade system, undermining national security and sparking wars.