Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salahuddin Mahsud reappointed KP IGP

PESHAWAR: Salahuddin Khan Mahsud has been appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a second term while his predecessor Mohammad Tahir has been transferred and posted as IGP Punjab.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division in Islamabad on Friday said the former KP IGP Salahuddin Khan Mahsud has been posted the provincial police chief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He will replace Mohammad Tahir, who was posted as KP IGP before the July 25 general election.

Mohammad Tahir will now head the Punjab Police while his predecessor Kalim Imam has been posted the police chief of Sindh province, the notification stated.

This is for the second time that Salahuddin was posted KP Police chief. In March last year, Mahsud took over the command of the force a couple of weeks after he was promoted to grade-21, becoming one of the youngest police chiefs of the country at the age of 52.

He remained the police chief of the province until all the provincial police heads were transferred just before the general election on July 25 to hold free and fair polls.

Mahsud has headed the Special Branch and the Counter-Terrorism Department of the KP Police as additional inspector general. He remained the district and divisional head of the force in different regions of the KP before he left for an assignment abroad and later reported to the province and served against key positions.

The new IGP will face a tough challenge to continue reforms within the force along with going after the networks of criminals and terrorists all over the province.

He is to play an important role in extending the KP Police to the erstwhile tribal areas.

Another major challenge that Salahuddin is to face is to reduce the number of unnecessary search and strike operations, especially those carried out door-to-door in some specific areas that only bother the general public and focus only on intelligence-based operations against the terrorist and suspects.

Most of these search and strike operations, especially those carried out door-to-door, resulted in the humiliation of respectable and innocent people.

The residents of South Waziristan have thanked the federal and KP governments for appointing Salahuddin Mahsud to head the KP Police.

A jirga of the elders in Tank held on Friday said the appointment of Mahsud was a good gesture for the people of erstwhile tribal areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use