Pakistan festival at Lok Virsa opens today

Islamabad : A two-day ‘Pakistan Festival and Global Village’ will be arranged at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from September 8 to 9.

The event is being organised by Sakafat Arts Forum in connection with 71st Independence Day celebrations.

During the two-day event, beautiful colours and culture of the country would be celebrated through different cultural activities.

Traditional food court and cultural stalls would be set up in the festival to promote the traditional and international cuisines. A large number of people are expected to attend the festival.