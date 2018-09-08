Mazari takes notice of domestic child worker’s abuse

Islamabad : While taking notice of a video surfaced on social media in which a woman mercilessly abusing and hitting a juvenile maid, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Friday inquired about the identification of the woman and sought people's help to identify a woman involved in child abuse. Reacting over the video circulated on social media, the Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said she would need information about the location and also identity the woman who is seen beating a juvenile housemaid so that she could take action against her.

A video surfaced on social media of a woman slapping and beating an underage maid for making excess tea. The woman can be seen violently slapping the girl and shouting at her for making ‘excess tea’.