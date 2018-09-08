Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while weak monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Chakwal 10mm, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot (Cantt) Trace, Barkhan 07mm, Malam Jabba 01mm, Astore and Skardu Trace. Friday's maximum temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal and Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 31°C, minimum was 26.4°C and humidity level was 63 percent.