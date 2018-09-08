Investment moot

LAHORE Investment conference will be held in Bahrain under the aegis of overseas Pakistanis. A meeting was held at chief minister’s office on the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to identify the opportunities of investment. High officials and representatives of Pak-Bahrain Friendship Society and Gulf Chamber of Commerce & Industry attended the meeting. The meeting was given briefing by CEO Punjab Investment & Trade Board Jehanzeb Borana and DG OPC Usman Anwar. Jehanzeb Borana said that opportunities existed in different sectors for attractive investment and overseas Pakistanis should invest in Pakistan and they would be provided conducive environment.