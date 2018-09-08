Notices to 69 MNAs in PM’s election case

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Friday issued notices to 69 Members of National Assembly belonging to PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami who abstained from voting process during the election of prime minister in lower house on August 17.

Justice Shahid Waheed issued this order on a miscellaneous application filed into an already pending petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Imran Khan for being invalid as 69 Members of National Assembly abstained from voting failing to perform their function of participation in the establishment of the government.

Advocate AK Dogar had filed the earlier hearing application as well as an application to implead all those 69 parliamentarians who abstained from voting in the prime minister’s election.

On previous hearing of the main petition, Justice Shahid Waheed had issued notices to the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and two political parties in opposition for November 1.

However, the petitioner’s counsel in his fresh application urged the court to reschedule hearing of the case on an earlier date as the matter was important in nature and needed to be decided without delay.

Sheikh Zahid Mahmood, a lawyer by profession, had moved the petition saying it was mandatory under Article 91 (4) of the Constitution that every member of the National Assembly must cast his/her vote to person(s) nominated for the election of prime minister.

“Two main political parties, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami, abstained from voting in the election of the prime minister,” the lawyer’s counsel AK Dogar said in his opening arguments.

He said 69 MPs of both parties remained sitting in the assembly but abstained from the voting. Therefore, he said, they failed to perform their duty of participating in the establishment of the federal government.

The counsel argued that it could not be countenanced that some of the members may not vote and yet they would be counted as part of the total membership of the assembly. He said the chosen representatives of the people could not abstain from casting their votes.

Advocate Dogar pointed out that in 21 countries of the world, including Australia, every member of the assembly was required to cast his vote in the election of prime minister.

He asked the court to declare that every MNA must exercise his constitutional duty to part take in the voting for the leader of the house and chief executive of the state.

He requested the court to declare that Imran Khan had been elected prime minister unconstitutionally due to absence of the votes of the total membership of the assembly. The court will resume hearing on November 1st.