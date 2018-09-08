Jaffar Leghari meets CM

LAHORE Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari MNA called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday.

The chief minister said that solid steps would be taken for public welfare according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and hard work will be carried out to implement 100 days agenda. Implementation of 100 days agenda will be monitored while reforms are being introduced in health, police and other sectors.

We are committed to fulfil promises made in the election because public service is our vision and promise of change will be fulfilled by improving quality of life of people. The public welfare projects will be moved forward speedily. Meena Leghari and others were also present on the occasion.

Chinese diplomat meets CM

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Mr Long Dingbin called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

He congratulated Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister and extended good wishes to him. Various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-China relations and expansion in bilateral cooperation in CPEC projects came under discussion and both agreed to further increase the cooperation in future.

Usman Buzdar said that China is the most trustworthy friend which has fully sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial. We are thankful to China for investment in Pakistan especially the launch of CPEC projects, he added. He said that we are desirous to further promote cooperation with China in CPEC and social sector initiatives. He said that Chinese cooperation in construction of low-cost houses, provision of clean drinking water, sanitation and improvement of social sector will be welcomed. We have to fulfil the public welfare agenda by promoting economic cooperation and will jointly move further for the provision of basic facilities to the deprived areas, including health and education. He said the PTI government will strengthen relations with China and Pakistan and China will move further side by side in the journey of development and prosperity.

Chinese consul general said that their good wishes are with Usman Buzdar and China will further promote cooperation in different sectors with the Punjab government. He said that Pakistan-China relations are evergreen and the launch of CPEC has given new boost to these relations as CPEC project is an important point in Pakistan-China friendship. He said that CPEC projects are being completed speedily and cooperation with the Punjab government will be continued in future as well. The Chinese consul general also invited the chief minister to visit China.