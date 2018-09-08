Two arrested for robbery

Two people were arrested for robbing gold ornaments and cash from a house by the Saddar police on Friday.

According to police, a few days ago Seliya lodged a complaint at the police station that unknown suspects had stolen gold jewellery and cash from her house.

During the course of investigation, police arrested Seliya’s maid Rubab, who confessed that she had stolen the items with the help of Sam, her boyfriend. The two suspects were arrested and the stolen gold ornaments weighing five tolas were seized from them.

Fakhar-e-Alam’s car

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi on Friday took notice of police harassment of renowned TV personality Fakhar-e-Alam whose car was hit by a police protocol mobile van.

He also sought a detailed inquiry report from Zone South police chief DIG Javed Alam Odho over the incident. The mishap occurred on Thursday when Alam accompanied by friends was travelling in a car and passing through Clifton area where a police protocol mobile van of a security zone hit his car.

Following the incident, the singer took it to Twitter and posted a picture and a video. He also explained the incident in a tweet. “I was just hit from behind in Clifton by police mobile. Their initial reaction was to harass me till by sending a guard with a weapon to move away. When I got off the officer in the lead vehicle ran away and the police mobile that hit me refused to give me name of officer.”

The video shows that four police personnel clad in Shalwar-Kameez and carrying sub-machineguns, were on a police mobile, including the driver of the van, who was even unable to show his licence and identity card when asked.

In the video, Alam said that vehicles were moving at slow pace due to a traffic jam, and suddenly his car was hit by a mobile van, adding that one of the cops came out of the mobile and told him to move the car forward.

“When the argument blew, I got off the car and took my phone camera out,” he said. “As soon as they identified me, their attitude and body language took a turn.”

He said that later the man, whose escort it was, fled from the scene. “I frequently asked them the name of the VIP personality to whom they were escorting but they did not tell his name,” he said.

As the video went viral on the social media as well as on electronic media, the IGP took notice of the incident and a sought a detailed report from DIG Javed Alam Odho over the incident. However, no action had been taken against the police personnel allegedly involved in the incident till Friday evening.