September 08, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Sindh bans motorcycle pillion-riding from Muharram 8 to 10

Keeping threats of terrorism and sectarian violence in view, the Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on motorcycle pillion-riding for three days, from Muharram 8 to 10.

Apart from the imposition of the ban on pillion riding, the government has also imposed a ban on the display of arms, misuse of loudspeakers and provocative wall-chalking. Karachi has witnessed several incidents of terrorism and sectarian violence during Muharram in the past. A few days back, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell of the Karachi police killed three suspected terrorists belonging to a banned militant outfit, who were plotting suicide bombings during Muharram in Karachi.

In order to ensure peace in the holy month, especially the first 10 days of Muharram, the Sindh police and the Rangers have also already chalked out a strategy to counter any act of terrorism and sectarian violence with massive deployments, snap checking and patrolling.

According to a copy of the notification available with The News, the Sindh government, in view of the ongoing operation against terrorist organisations throughout the country and threats during Muharram, has imposed a complete ban, under Section 144 of the CrPC throughout the province from Muharram 1 to 10 for the maintenance of law and order, on display of arms, misuse of loudspeakers, objectionable and provocative wall-chalking, posters and banners, playing and possessing audio and video cassettes containing provocative speeches and inciting hatred at public places and in houses, cable transmission of CDs, DVDs, VCRs at hotels and other public places, the presence of any person on rooftops during Muharram processions, jalsas and majalis without permission from the authority concerned, and assemblage of five persons except Muharram processions and majalis.

The government has also barred cable operators from showing provocative speeches inciting hatred as well as banning the use of helicams for recording by media channels. The government has imposed a ban for three days from the 8th to the 10th of Muharram on pillion riding.

The notification further said that in order to maintain law and order throughout the province and to avoid any untoward incident and mishap, it was necessary to take immediate measures. “The provincial government in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC do hereby impose a complete ban on pillion riding of motorcycle and scooter, provided that the ban shall not be applicable on the women, children blow age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services all over Sindh.

“All permissions issued by the home department, Sindh to carry weapons in relaxation of the ban under Section 144 CrPC will remain suspended during the ban period. In pursuance of Section 195(i) (a) CrPC, the SHOs of police stations concerned are hereby authorized to register a case over complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators.”

