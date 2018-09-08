Centre gives Sindh three names to pick new CS

The federal government has proposed a panel of three officers to the Sindh government as the latter is required to pick any one of these to be posted as the new chief secretary of the province.

In this regard, the joint secretary of the Establishment Division of the federal government on Friday sent a letter to the incumbent chief secretary of Sindh.

The letter titled “Posting of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh’, says: “I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to covey the following panel of three officers of Pakistan Administrative Service for consideration of posting as chief secretary, Government of Sindh: 1. Syed Sohail Altaf who is currently the chairman of Pakistan Tobacco Board, Peshawar, under Commerce Division; 2. Mr. Mumtaz Ali Shah who is currently the secretary of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Islamabad; 3. Tahir Hussain who is currently the secretary of National Assembly Secretariat, Islamabad.” Of the three nominated for the post of chief secretary, Mumtaz Ali Shah had earlier served in Sindh on the position of the home secretary and on other important provincial administrative positions.