Sindh govt urged to make draft of rules to enforce law for home-based workers

The provincial government should make a draft of rules for the Sindh Home-Based Workers Act within three months so that the process to finally implement them does not lose pace and the workers start receiving their due rights.

This was unanimously demanded at a tripartite meeting of stakeholders on Friday. Representatives of trade unions, labour organisations, employers and government unanimously agreed that the law should not be put on the backburner, saying they formed a committee to assist the authorities in the preparation of the draft.

The committee members include office-bearers of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, Home Based-Women Workers Federation, National Trade Union Federation, Labour Department, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution and Employers Federation of Pakistan.

The meeting was called by the Home-Based Women Workers Federation at a local hotel to discuss with stakeholders the scenario after the passing of the law. The previous Sindh Assembly had passed the Sindh Home- Based Workers Bill on May 9 this year.

HBWWF general secretary Zehra Khan presided over the meeting. She said that though the passing of the law was a plausible move of the provincial government as it became the first legislature in South Asia to accept it, practical efforts were needed to extend its cover to the workers.

Khan said that the home-based workers were entitled to all labour rights like adequate wages, social security and pensions. She added that their registration with these institutions was necessary for them to be able to access the courts.

PILER director Karamat Ali said that a provincial council, comprising all stakeholders, should be made under the law so that information of the home-based workers across the province could be collected at the administrative level. He suggested that similar committees be made at the district and taluka levels to collect the data.

NTUF deputy general secretary Nasir Mansoor said the rules were necessary to implement the law. He asked the government to take the stakeholders on board, so the “historical” law started protecting the rights of the deprived workers.

Peoples Labour Bureau leader Habibuddin Junaidi said that meetings with the heads of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution and Workers Welfare Fund should be held by the end of September to share suggestions for making the registration process of home-based workers smooth. He also stressed the need for making amendments in the SESSI law to remove the problems faced by workers.