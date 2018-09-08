Five die in attack on ambulance in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: At least five people were shot dead, while two women sustained bullet injuries in Jacobabad on Friday following an attack on an ambulance evacuating injured to the hospital.

According to police, two groups of the Jakhrani clan were engaged in an armed clash in village Dodapur in Jacobabad. The clash left a young man critically injured who was being evacuated along with his family members by an ambulance to Larkana.

The rival group pursued the ambulance and intercepted it near Ali Khan Waasul on the Larkana- Shikarpur section of the Indus Highway and attacked those travelling in the ambulance.

The attack left four people including Abdul Karim s/o Dost Muhammad, Muhammad Khan s/o Saifudeen and Badal s/o Peer Muhammad Jakhrani dead on the spot. The injured Kerro, son of Bagrro Jakhrani, who was being evacuated to hospital was also killed.

The attack left two accompanying women including Mst Razul and Mst Ranjni seriously injured. Police moved the bodies and the injured to a Larkana hospital for treatment and legal formalities. Tension and fear gripped the Jacobabad locality when the bodies reached there and the agitated groups resorted to firing, forcing people indoors.