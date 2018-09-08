Student killed in Mohmand road accident

GHALLANAI: A student was killed and other sustained injuries in a road accident on Bajaur-Peshawar road on Friday. They said the students of the Government High School, Lakro, identified as Hayatullah and Yaseen were on the way home when a speeding truck hit their motorbike in Bajaur-Peshawar road. As a result, Hayatullah died on the spot while Yasin sustained injuries. The injured was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai.