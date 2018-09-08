KP varsities’ employees body demands probe into harassment of teachers

PESHAWAR: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) has demanded of Chancellor/Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and officials of the Education Department to conduct impartial inquiries into the alleged harassment of teaching staff, irregularities and violation of law in the public sector universities in the province.

"If the government failed to hold the inquiries and the series of teachers' harassment and irregularities in the universities did not stop, the federation would launch a pen-down strike in the province, which would be extended to the whole country," said Mohammad Arif, general secretary of FAPUASA. Dr Bashir of the University of Agriculture and Dr Shoaib from Gomal University also spoke on the occasion.

He said that victimisation of teaching faculties at different universities in the province at the hands of vice-chancellors and registrars was going on and no-one was taking notice of it. The FAPUASA office-bearer said the teaching staff in Gomal Universities, Dera Ismail Khan were served with show cause notices which he believed were illegal.

The faculty members at other universities like the Hazara University, University of Bannu, University of Haripur and others were also facing victimisation for playing the role of whistle-blowers by highlighting wrongdoings in the institutions.

In most of the universities, even the administrative officers assert more power than the VCs and the registrars to pressure the teaching staff, he said. The universities are also facing severe administrative, statutory problems in which teaching faculty is being victimised by the vice-chancellors who have been appointed in violation of merit, he alleged.

He also expressed reservations over the devolution of Higher Education Commission under the 18th constitutional amendment. He said that FAPUASA would never accept the devolution of HEC into other structure compromising on the autonomy of universities.

In case HEC-Pakistan is devolved to provinces, there shall be a provincial HEC in style and manner of this HEC Pakistan with financial and administrative autonomy while retaining some of the powers with central HEC for keeping uniformity in the curriculum and degree verifications, he maintained.

He further said that there were a lot of ambiguities in the Tenure Track System. Admin officers are not properly trained to adopt this system. TTS statues are interpreted in different manners by the HEC, universities, TTS faculty, high court, establishment and financial bodies of the federal and provincial government. There is a dire need of task force, a consultative body comprised of the university faculty, HEC and federal and provincial nominees to work on these contradictions, he said.

About financial crises in the universities, he urged the government to provide financial bailout to these universities immediately. He said that some of the universities have been functioning under interim administration as regular vice-chancellors have not been appointed there. He said that the ad hocism in the universities was creating serious problems. The government should expedite the process of appointment of regular vice-chancellors, he stressed.