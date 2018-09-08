IG Punjab visits house of martyred army officer

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Friday visited the house of Lt. Col Sajid Mushtaq who was martyred in Tirah valley, Waziristan. He visited the house of the martyred officer in Cavalry Ground to offer prayers for the departed soul. He said the sacrifices rendered by the soldiers had strengthened the resolve of the nation. He said that terrorists, through their cowardly acts, could not weaken the resolve of the nation, adding that terrorists would be defeated at any cost.