Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Kiln workers in TT Singh stage sit-in

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of kiln workers on Friday staged a sit-in in support of their demands at Shahbaz Chowk. Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union vice-president Muhammad Shabbir and others said that the Punjab government had issued a notification under which kiln owners had to pay Rs 1,110 per 1,000 bricks to their workers, but unfortunately it was not being implemented. They said that the Child Labour Act 2016 was also not being implemented to end child labour.

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

