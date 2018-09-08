Kiln workers in TT Singh stage sit-in

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of kiln workers on Friday staged a sit-in in support of their demands at Shahbaz Chowk. Pakistan Bhatta Mazdoor Union vice-president Muhammad Shabbir and others said that the Punjab government had issued a notification under which kiln owners had to pay Rs 1,110 per 1,000 bricks to their workers, but unfortunately it was not being implemented. They said that the Child Labour Act 2016 was also not being implemented to end child labour.