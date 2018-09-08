LG representatives in Mansehra ask KP govt to release withheld funds

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tehsil government through a unanimously adopted resolution has demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial government to release its withheld amount of Rs483 million.

"If government does not release our withheld budgetary allocations of Rs483 million including Rs300 million provincial finance commission award, we would leave with no other option but to adopt legal means to receiver this money," Asif Tanoli, the acting tehsil nazim, told the council, which met with convener Mohsin Waqar in the chair here on Friday.

Tanoli said the KP government had withheld its money for the last three consecutive years leaving tehsil government hand-to-mouth and they couldn't address civic problems faced by people in the tehsil.

He also moved in this regards which was unanimously adopted by council. Raja Ayaz, a treasury member, stunned the entire council saying that Tehsil Municipal Administration has been supply highly contaminated water in urban parts of city, which could cause epidemics anytime.