Eight tourists hurt in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: Eight tourists, including four women, sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned near Saiful Muluk. The tourists' family stated to be from Gujranwala met the accident at the bumpy road and local shifted them to the hospital in Naran wherefrom doctors referred them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. Those injured included Mohammad Waleed, Murtaza, Mudassir, Umar, Shazia Shanza and their two children. The tourists travelling on dilapidated and dangerous rocky track leading to Saiful Muluk lake have been demanding provincial government to install chairlift to avoid accidents since long.