Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India

BJP accuses Navjot Sidhu of pleasing Pakistan PM at the cost of India
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Interprovincial efforts needed to make agriculture sector profitable

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Friday said agriculture sector was facing tremendous challenges and interprovincial coordinated efforts were needed to make it a profitable one.

Talking to a delegation of Sindh agriculture experts at his office, the VC said our agriculture sector was facing low productivity and profitability, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issues.

The delegation included Dr Muhammad Ismail from Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam, Sindh Forestry Working Coordinating Organization, Suleman Abro CEO, and Dr Zulfiqar Ali Poto.

UAF Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetic Dr Hafeez Sadaqat, Dr Khurrum Zia and other notables also attended the meeting.

The VC said the sustainable agriculture would pave the way to address the issues and to alleviate poverty. The agriculture share to Gross Domestic Product was 20 per cent, he said, adding that majority of the people were associated to agriculture sector directly or indirectly.

He said the university was strengthening our connections with agriculture experts and scientists from all corner of the country for the betterment in the sector. He stressed the need of adopting innovative and modern ways of farming to compete with the world.

He said trained manpower, quality education and researches providing solutions to problems of society and farming community; and knowledge based economy are prerequisite to alleviate the poverty in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use