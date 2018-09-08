Interprovincial efforts needed to make agriculture sector profitable

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Friday said agriculture sector was facing tremendous challenges and interprovincial coordinated efforts were needed to make it a profitable one.

Talking to a delegation of Sindh agriculture experts at his office, the VC said our agriculture sector was facing low productivity and profitability, climate changes, depleting water resources and marketing issues.

The delegation included Dr Muhammad Ismail from Sindh Agricultural University Tandojam, Sindh Forestry Working Coordinating Organization, Suleman Abro CEO, and Dr Zulfiqar Ali Poto.

UAF Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Chairman Plant Breeding and Genetic Dr Hafeez Sadaqat, Dr Khurrum Zia and other notables also attended the meeting.

The VC said the sustainable agriculture would pave the way to address the issues and to alleviate poverty. The agriculture share to Gross Domestic Product was 20 per cent, he said, adding that majority of the people were associated to agriculture sector directly or indirectly.

He said the university was strengthening our connections with agriculture experts and scientists from all corner of the country for the betterment in the sector. He stressed the need of adopting innovative and modern ways of farming to compete with the world.

He said trained manpower, quality education and researches providing solutions to problems of society and farming community; and knowledge based economy are prerequisite to alleviate the poverty in the country.